I recently joined a group of citizens, Portland Voices, which was formed over concerns about the growing number of homeless encampments and the unsafe and unsanitary conditions for everyone. Recently, issues were also raised about the number of bicycles being stolen, ostensibly by the persons living in the encampments in Portland. No stranger to having items stolen from our property, and having a bicycle myself, I am dismayed and discouraged at the lack of response from city officials (police). I am writing this letter in response to concerns of the group.

I am not without compassion for the homeless. A family member without a home for a number of years lived with us for some of that time. However, as I see the city decline – trash all over, encampments on public and even private property, graffiti abounding – I wonder when and how the city will address the issues so Portland will remain the beautiful and livable city that I love.

On a recent walk along the Interstate 295 side of the Back Cove trail, I counted at least six places where encampment debris of all sorts had been simply abandoned. Who is responsible for clearing those? Or will that debris end up in the Back Cove, where the city is spending millions to clean up that very body of water?

An election is approaching. I want to know how the candidates plan to address these pressing issues. How do taxpaying citizens have a voice? Who do we call when we can’t get answers? In other words, who’s in charge here?

Linda Rogoff

Portland

