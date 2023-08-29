DENVER — The Denver Police Department arrested two adult males who went onto the field and made physical contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during Monday’s game at Coors Field, according to police reports obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The males were both charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

A third individual — a juvenile male — briefly entered the field but went back into the stands. He was cited for trespassing, but further charges are not being pursued.

The two suspects charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace were identified as 23-year-old Jefferson Gonzales-Merida and 21-year-old Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, who are both from Denver. The suspects were identified by witnesses as the two people who ran onto the field without permission and made contact with Acuña, according to the police reports. The report on Rivelo-Paiz said surveillance footage was also used to identify him.

Both Jefferson-Merida and Rivelo-Paiz were apprehended by Coors Field security guards. They were removed from the field and handed over to Denver Police officers, who took them into custody and jailed them at the Denver Detention Center.

While the Braves’ outfielders were warming up for the start of the inning, three fans entered the field. The first one, Rivelo-Paiz, approached Acuña and took out a phone because he wanted a selfie, the outfielder said. When security had dealt with the first man, a second, Gonzales-Merida, sprinted toward Acuña. The first fan and security guards — who were entangled — bumped into the group, which knocked over Acuña.

“I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture,” Acuña said after the game, through interpreter Franco García. “Security was able to get there, and so I think everything’s OK, everyone’s OK.”

Major League Baseball is reviewing the incident.

YANKEES: Third baseman Josh Donaldson’s unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended when the former AL MVP was released.

The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBI over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

Donaldson played in just 33 games this season. The three-time All-Star was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder. He was moved four days later to the 60-day IL.

Donaldson hit .142 with 15 RBI this year. Ten of his 15 hits were home runs. In his first season with the Yankees, he batted .222 with 15 homers and 62 RBI.

New York is responsible for the $3,838,710 Donaldson is owed from a $21 million salary in the final guaranteed season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. New York also owes a $6 million buyout attached to a $24 million mutual option for 2024.

BLUE JAYS: All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right quadriceps.

Toronto made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits. His 18 home runs are second on Toronto, two shy of Vladimir Guerrero.

