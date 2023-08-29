DETROIT — The New York Yankees won consecutive games for the first time in four weeks, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Tuesday as Gleyber Torres homered for the second night in a row.

Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who had not won back-to-back games since Aug, 2 against Tampa Bay and the next day against Houston. In defeating the Tigers in the first two games of a four-game series, New York won consecutive road games for the first time since June 28 and 29 at major league-worst Oakland.

Last-place New York (64-68), in danger of ending its streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons, has two chances against the Tigers to end its run of 10 winless series since a three-game sweep of Kansas City from July 21-23.

Detroit (59-73) has lost four straight.

Michael King made his second straight start, allowing three hits in four scoreless innings while throwing a season-high 61 pitches. Jhony Brito (5-6) followed and gave up two hits in 3 1/3 shutout innings.

Clay Holmes gave up Parker Meadows’ two-run single in the ninth. Holmes has allowed runs in five of his last six appearances, raising his ERA to 3.42 from 2.01.

