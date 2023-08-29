BATH – Dorothy Edwina (Brann) Kaler, 100, of North Bath, passed away peacefully August 25, 2023 at Mere Point Nursing Home in Brunswick.

Dorothy was born in Boston, Mass. June 11, 1923, to Alton Brann and Ruth Colby. She grew up in Windsor and graduated from Cony High School. Dot relocated to Bath, where she met her one true love, Robert J. Kaler, Sr. They were married Oct. 16, 1943, and later moved out to North Bath to raise their family.

Dot was the friendly voice on the phone at Kaler Oil, a business she and her husband owned and operated. She was tirelessly devoted to the oil company, and treated every customer as though they were family. Dot had a big heart, and her greatest joy came from her family and her love of animals; including donating to many animal organizations. She loved to feed and watch “her birds,” and care for the many pets they had over the years. She was lucky to celebrate her 100th birthday in June, surrounded by family, with a card from the President acknowledging her milestone.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Robert, Sr., and her siblings, Raymond Brann and his wife Barbara, Walter Brann and his wife Benita, Warren Brann and his wife Annie, Clarence (Shrimp) Brann and his wife Addie, Newman Brann and his wife Geneva, William Goff and his wife Marjorie. Dot leaves behind a sister, Mary Peabody (pre-deceased by her husband Milton); daughter Sandra Pierce of Augusta, son Robert, Jr. and his fiancée Judy Nickerson of North Bath, and a daughter Donna Marie K. Waterman and husband Richard of Brunswick. She was the proud grandmother of Ronald and his wife Melissa, Stephen, Michael, Brent and his wife Rebecca, all of North Bath; as well as granddaughters Kathy (Pierce) Stewart and husband Greg of Whitefield, Michelle (Pierce) Weeks and husband Scott of Litchfield. Dorothy had a special bond with Henry and Helen Winkely and was “Aunt Dot” to their daughter Patricia Haiss. Dot was blessed with six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and fortunate to be the matriarch of five generations.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5. 2023, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., funeral immediately following at 1 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are made by David E. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home 638 High Street, Bath, ME 04530. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family online at desmondfuneralhomes.com. http://www.midcoasthumane.org/donate

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011