GOLF

U.S. captain Zach Johnson wasn’t about to go to Rome for the Ryder Cup without Justin Thomas. And he made it sound as though Brooks Koepka was just as easy a decision.

They were among six captain’s picks announced Tuesday to fill out a 12-man American team that will try to end three decades of losing on European soil, all while setting up Johnson for the usual dose of second-guessing if it all goes wrong.

The Ryder Cup is Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Marco Simone outside Rome. Europe’s team will not be determined until after this week.

Thomas is regarded by players on both sides as the emotional spark for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup, beyond his 6-2-1 record in two previous appearances.

But he has gone 15 months without winning, and he played so poorly this year that he didn’t even finish among the top 70 who reached the FedEx Cup postseason.

Koepka was knocked out of the six automatic qualifiers in the final week. No one would have thought twice about his selection as the PGA Championship winner and a Masters runner-up, except that he’s part of Saudi-backed LIV Golf and its 54-hole events and 48-man fields.

The other four picks were Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, both part of the U.S. rout over Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits, along with Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns, the only Ryder Cup rookie among the six picks.

The six qualifiers were Scottie Scheffler, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, British Open champion Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Kyle McCord will be the starting quarterback when No. 3 Ohio State opens the season Saturday at Indiana.

Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day delivered the long-awaited decision, adding that both McCord and Devin Brown probably would play in the opener.

• Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert, who transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after police received a report of a store break-in.

Officers dispatched to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop shortly before 2 a.m. found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot, police said, and they saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag.

The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of $1,672.07, and damage to the business was estimated at $650, police said.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: The Dominican Republic, Australia and Italy advanced to the knockout stage. Through play Tuesday, 10 teams have reached the final 16 with six more berths to be determined on Wednesday.

The Dominican Republic finished 3-0 in Group A after a 75-67 victory over Angola.

Australia, the Olympic bronze medalist two years ago in Tokyo, defeated Japan 109-89 despite 33 points from American-born Japan center Josh Hawkinson.

Australia finished second in Group E behind Germany.

Italy took second place in Group A, defeating the Philippines 90-83.

HOCKEY

PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE: The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled its Original Six franchises with franchises based in NHL markets with track records of supporting the women’s game.

Boston, New York City’s tri-state area and Minneapolis-St. Paul were the U.S. sites selected as homes for the yet-to-be named teams. The Canadian franchises will be based in the nation’s three largest northeastern centers of Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

The PWHL also announced each team will have a 10-day window to sign three free agents through Sept. 10, before holding a 15-round draft on Sept. 18. Teams will play a 24-game schedule, which is expected to overlap with the women’s world championships in April, with the playoff expected to run into June.

SOCCER

LIVERPOOL: Captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Netherlands center back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Van Dijk initially refused to leave the field and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks.

The sending-off will earn him an automatic one-match ban, to be served against Aston Villa this weekend, but the suspension could be increased.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official,” the FA said.

Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

WORLD CUP: Brazil winger Vinicius Júnior will not play the two opening matches of World Cup qualifying next month because of a right hamstring injury, the country’s soccer confederation said.

Real Madrid had estimated that the 23-year-old Vinicius, injured in the team’s 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, could be sidelined for about a month.

Brazil plays Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

Raphinha was chosen as his replacement. He last played for Brazil’s national team during the World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old winger has five goals in 16 appearances for the national team.

