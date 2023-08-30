CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger drove in the tie-breaking run with a ricochet infield single in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee 3-2 on Wednesday to pull within three games of the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

Bellinger’s sharply hit ball up the middle glanced off the right ankle or foot of reliever Joel Payamps and to third baseman Andruw Monasterio. Bellinger beat out Monasterio’s throw, allowing Mike Tauchman to score from third.

After dropping the first game of the series Monday, the Cubs came back to take the next two with solid pitching and defense. At 71-62, Chicago is a season-high nine games above .500.

Adbert Alzolay (2-4) got the final four outs in this one for the win, despite hitting Mark Canha with bases loaded in the eighth to force in the tying run. Payamps (4-4) took the loss.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 4: Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer off Josh Hader in the 11th for his second walk-off hit in two days off the All-Star closer, and St. Louis dropped visiting San Diego to 0-12 in extra innings this season.

San Diego wasted a 3-0 lead and matched the expansion 1969 Montreal Expos, who had the most losses by a team that finished the season winless in extra-inning games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 10, ORIOLES 5: The Chicago White Sox hit three home runs off 13-game winner Kyle Gibson to rally from an early four-run deficit and beat win at Baltimore to avoid a three-game sweep.

Anthony Santander homered for the AL East-leading Orioles, who led 4-0 in the first inning before fading to their third loss in 12 games.

Luis Robert Jr. hit his 35th home run in the third inning to put Chicago ahead for good. Andrew Vaughn and Óscar Colás also went deep for the White Sox, who were outscored 18-3 in the first two games of the series.

GUARDIANS 5, TWINS 2: Kole Calhoun hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to cap a late comeback against the Minnesota bullpen, and visiting Cleveland trimmed its deficit in the AL Central to five games.

Five relievers had a hand in squandering another stellar start by Sonny Gray, who gave the Twins seven scoreless innings. Emilio Pagán (5-2) took the loss despite pitching the best of the bunch. He got the first two outs in the 10th and intentionally walked José Ramírez before yielding to rookie Kody Funderburk, who made his major league debut Monday with two perfect innings against the Guardians.

Calhoun crushed a 3-0 fastball from Funderburk into the seats behind right-center.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 10, PHILLIES 8: Bryce Harper put Philadelphia ahead in the eighth inning with his 300th home run, but Brandon Drury capped a three-run ninth with a tie-breaking, two-run homer as visiting Los Angeles prevented a three-game sweep.

Harper’s homer, his 15th this season and 10th in August, came in the 30-year-old’s 1,481st game. He homered in three straight games for the second time this month and has 10 homers in August.

BLUE JAYS 7, NATIONALS 0: Alejandro Kirk had three hits and three RBI, Chris Bassitt and Jay Jackson combined on a five-hitter and Toronto won at home.

Santiago Espinal had two hits and two RBI and Ernie Clement had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays took 2 of 3 from the Nationals, denying Washington a sixth straight series victory.

NOTES

GIANTS: Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was activated from the 10-day injured list and rookie outfielder Luis Matos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Yastrzemski missed 26 games with a strained left hamstring. The 33-year-old entered hitting .233 with 11 homers and 32 RBI.

