CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Peggy A. Thiboutot, 76, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Topsham, passed away at home on July 25, 2023 after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her husband Octave, son Darren Sr. and grandson, Darren Jr., daughter of Paul and Isabelle DeHahn.

Peggy graduated from Brunswick High School in 1964. She worked at Grand City, Midcoast Federal Credit Union and as a professional artist among other trades.

She was the definition of selfless, putting others before herself and never taking anything in this life for granted. She took pride in her family, faithfully said her rosaries everyday and lived life to the fullest.

Peggy was preceded by her parents; and brothers Paul, Richard, Henry, Lawrence “Jim”, sisters Paulette, Rose, Linda, Margaret K and Betty Jean.

She is survived by her sister, Helen, her brothers Bobby and Ralph; husband, Octave; son, Darren Sr., daughter, Julie; grandson, Darren Jr., Brandon, Caleb and Jared.

An infectious smile, warm glow and soft spoken. When you think of two words to best describe a saint, those words would be Peggy Thiboutot.