Many folks have recently criticized U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s position against student loan debt forgiveness (Aug. 18).

As a college graduate with multiple degrees and numerous student loans, I could not be happier with his vote. When we all entered college, we chose a degree in the field that we wanted to work in. I chose engineering, I enjoy it, and I knew there was a market for those skills that would help me pay off the debt I had accrued. I understood the terms of the agreement I was entering into, and I knew the consequence of not paying them back.

I understand the critique of our student loan system, and I agree that overall the system could use an overhaul. But that overhaul cannot come at the cost of working people. In this instance, the federal government is going to be subsidizing college degrees, even more so than they do currently with Pell Grants. The grants that low- and middle-income folks get from the federal government help a lot with the overall debt burden.

Asking Mainers who have worked 40 hours a week since they were 18 to foot the bill for college grads in New York and California, who have much larger economies, is a step too far.

I am proud of Rep. Golden for standing up to his party when it goes too far left, reminding it of the middle path.

David Lockman

Vassalboro

