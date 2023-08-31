As a resident of Hollis, I was saddened to hear of the recent serious vehicle accident that injured four state troopers (“Four troopers hit, seriously injured by driver in breakdown lane in Hollis,” Aug. 28). These dedicated public servants can be relied upon when we need them but seem to get little recognition or appreciation for their service.

Best of luck to troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Dakota Stewart and trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre. We are wishing them a speedy recovery and hope they are all back on patrol as soon as possible.

Terry Walters

Hollis

