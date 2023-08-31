LIMINGTON – Judy Louise Brown, 61, of Limington, wife of Dan Brown, passed away on July 3, 2023.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Sept. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. service at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

