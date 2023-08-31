Quarterback Matt Corral, a 2022 third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Corral was added to the 53-man roster and joins the Patriots as Mac Jones’ backup.

Corral, 24, never threw a regular-season pass for the Panthers. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after undergoing foot surgery for an injury suffered against the Patriots in his first NFL preseason. Corral returned to the Panthers in the offseason under Coach Frank Reich, who replaced Matt Rhule in January.

Following Carolina’s first overall selection of Bryce Young and the signing of veteran backup Andy Dalton, Corral was competing for the third quarterback job. He threw for 249 yards and an interception in three preseason games and secured a spot on the Panthers’ initial 53-man depth chart on Tuesday before he was waived less than 24 hours later.

Prior to the Patriots’ waiver claim, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said the team was open to Corral returning on the practice squad.

“(Waiving Corral) was a tough decision,” Fitterer said. “I like Matt as a person. Any time you have a guy that you take and bring in and you’re developing and you see progress – it’s tough.”

Corral joins a young quarterback room in Foxborough, alongside Jones and practice-squad members Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham.

The Panthers traded up and selected Corral with the 94th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft. The deal to trade up for Corral was made with the Patriots.

The Patriots traded the third-round pick to the Panthers used to select Corral for a 2022 fourth-round pick and 2023 third-round pick. Quarterback Bailey Zappe and linebacker Marte Mapu were drafted with those selections.

Corral was a standout at Ole Miss, starting three seasons. He finished his collegiate career throwing for 8,281 yards to go with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Corral played for Coach Lane Kiffin in college. Kiffin was the offensive coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama for three seasons.

PRACTICE REPORT: The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Thursday inside Gillette Stadium, and the team was missing five total players – DeVante Parker, Riley Reiff, James Ferentz, Ronnie Perkins, and Tyquan Thornton.

Parker is “fine,” according to a league source, though he hasn’t been spotted since walking through the locker room late Tuesday. The 30-year-old is expected to start this season after a strong summer. He is one of five wide receivers remaining on the roster.

The Patriots plan to place Thornton on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, according to a source. Thornton suffered his injury during joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay two weeks ago. He has not participated in practice since landing awkwardly diving for a pass.

The 2022 second-round pick also missed time during the spring and earlier in training camp. He began last season on injured reserve, as well, and caught 22 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns.

FIRST-ROUND pick Christian Gonzalez has yet another new jersey number and this time, it’ll stick. On Thursday, Gonzalez was issued No. 6 after previously wearing No. 19 this preseason. The cornerback started with No. 50 this offseason, so this latest number marks his third jersey change.

Gonzalez wasn’t the only rookie to get a new number. Kicker Chad Ryland’s number will officially be 37 after wearing No. 38, which belongs to Rhamondre Stevenson. Offensive tackle Sidy Sow now wears No. 62 after having No. 61.

