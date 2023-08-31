Guests will have the opportunity to meet Steve Greenlee, Executive Editor of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram and Nita Lelyveld, Managing Editor of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram.

Free flu vaccines will also be available for guests ages 65+, thanks to our partners at The AgeWise Maine Initiative and the Southern Maine Agency on Aging. Please remember to bring an insurance card.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.

Steve and Nita will be ready to welcome guests and answer any questions you have about the paper, the newsroom or any specific story or how they come to be. This is your chance for a peek behind the curtain, as they say.

Steve Greenlee oversees the newsroom of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the state’s largest newsgathering operation, as well as the news operations at the Times Record, and eleven weekly newspapers in southern Maine. Steve joined the Press Herald – for the second time – as managing editor in 2012 and became the executive editor in 2021. He has directed some of the Press Herald’s most important work, including an investigation that won the prestigious Loeb Award and a project that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize. Before moving back to Portland, Steve spent 12 years as an editor at The Boston Globe, where he led a team of award-winning reporters and editors whose work received national acclaim. In the 1990s Steve held a variety of positions at the Press Herald, including features editor, city editor, night city editor and City Hall reporter. Steve grew up in Warwick, R.I., and graduated from the University of Rhode Island. He is also a jazz critic and a musician who plays in two Maine rock bands.

Nita Lelyveld is the managing editor of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. Lelyveld joined the Press Herald as city editor in September 2021. She is a veteran journalist who spent two decades with the Los Angeles Times as an editor, columnist and reporter. Nita began her career at the Tuscaloosa News in Alabama before moving to The Associated Press, working for the AP in Hartford and Washington. After that she worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer as a national writer and then joined the Los Angeles Times, where she held various positions and created the popular column City Beat, which attracted an enormous social media following.

