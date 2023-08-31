SCARBOROUGH — NLM Enterprises, LLC’s proposal to the Scarborough Planning Board for a preliminary subdivision review was approved, The project, spanning 5.84 acres. involves the division of land into eight lots, each measuring 20,000-squar-feet. This proposed subdivision is positioned along Chamberlain Road, located north of its junction with Highland Avenue.

During the deliberations, Shawn Frank, a representative from Sebago Technics, spoke on behalf of NLM Enterprises. The property in question shares boundaries with the Morrison Center property and a disc golf course. This locale faces a unique circumstance due to the absence of electrical services, he said. To address this, Frank said the company would talk with CMP regarding the installation of underground utility poles. Frank also said individual septic systems and leach fields at the rear of the lots were needed, complemented by wells positioned at the front of each property.

Among the concerns raised during the meeting, was the need for an effective barrier behind the subdivision. Possibilities discussed included fencing, boulders, or adding more trees. The board said fencing could provide safety from a nearby train.

Brook Fennel who lives near the proposed subdivision said she was apprehensive because adding more homes could exacerbate speeding issues on Chamberlain Road. Fennel said accidents have been attributed to speeding on Chamberlain Road and said the matter should be addressed promptly. Others at the meeting agreed the speed issue should be addressed.

Planning board member Jennifer Ladd said, “I suspect there is a speed problem here.”

A spokesperson for NLM Enterprises saud the company planned to use private wells on the site. The company said it made this decision because the cost to connect to the water district would be about $500,000.

Noah Perlut, a first alternate board member, suggested initiating dialogue with the Scarborough Land Trust to gauge their potential interest in the property.

Board member Jim Herbert advocated for retaining existing trees on the property. He proposed a reduction in the number of lots from eight to seven, a proposition aimed at providing additional space for leach fields.

In a final recommendation, the Planning Board proposed the establishment of permanent boundaries delineating the wetlands. As a safety measure, the board emphasized the potential value of installing a fence.

The board approved the request of NLM Enterprises to review their subdivision process. Future reviews will be held before a final decision is made to approve the subdivition.

