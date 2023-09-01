The Aug. 23 front-page article “Lavish and looming, gigayacht bobbing in Portland Harbor attracts curiosity and contempt” was extremely unwelcoming and cold to owner David Geffen, his crew and guests he may have aboard.

My husband and I walked along the Eastern Promenade and viewed Geffen’s amazing yacht. It was a sight to behold and looked even more beautiful at night, lit up like a city on the water. Wish we had been interviewed by the reporter who wrote the article and quoted only negative responses from onlookers: “It’s not interesting, it’s too blah,” for one. We would have said how majestic and stately it is, and how nice it is for this business magnate, who could travel anywhere in the world, to visit Portland.

We all enjoy the music Geffen has produced for artists such as the Eagles, Cher, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Donna Summer, to name a few. Also, Geffen is known for his philanthropy. He has given copious amounts of money to UCLA’s nonprofit Geffen Playhouse theater company, the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Yale School of Drama and New York City’s Lincoln Center, to name a few of his recipients.

My husband and I welcome David Geffen back and hope he has a wonderful visit in Portland. We also hope the negative Press Herald article will not convince him to never return.

Sally Connolly

South Portland

