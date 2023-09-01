My wife, Michelle, and I are the parents of Jake Mowry, one of the troopers injured in the incident in Hollis on Sunday night.

When we met our son in the emergency room in the wee hours of Monday morning, he felt the need to tell us of a few things that he thought were remarkable: After he was struck by the vehicle, he was lying in the woods in pain, unsure of where he was, or what had happened. The young woman who he had been interviewing found him in the woods, held his hand and provided comfort until help arrived. Jake said she was great.

The first help to arrive was a Buxton Police officer, who had responded from his town and immediately applied a tourniquet, possibly saving Jake’s life. Jake was then treated by members of the Hollis Rescue Squad, who he also praised as providing excellent care.

Jake wanted us to be aware that whatever else occurred, he thought these people should be recognized for what they did for him in his time of need.

Kevin Mowry

Porter

