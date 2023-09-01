God wants our attention. God wants to tell us something we didn’t know previously. How does God get our attention? By showing us great and amazing things inside of us and outside of us.
There are many wondrous and awe-inspiring experiences on our home planet Earth. It really is a wonderful world. It is so easy to become disillusioned by the negative press and highlighting of innocent tragedy upon tragedy. We conveniently forget that our nation has manufactured weapons of mass destruction since World War I.
This is not blind fault finding. This is a call to accountability and responsibility. We cannot turn blind-eye ignorance continually as the innocents continue to suffer. God wants our attention. Are we paying attention to where God is pointing? Michael Jackson’s song “Man in the Mirror” says: “If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make that change.” It’s painful, but necessary.
Young women in Iran, refusing to wear the government-mandated hijab. God does that. God calls us to face uncomfortable topics to show us things are not correct in our communities and our churches. God wants our attention. Are we paying attention? Gandhi is often credited with saying: "Be the change you wish to see in the world."
When God has our attention, we must respond with faithful obedience.
James Weathersby
Augusta
