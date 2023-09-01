“My heart leaps up when I behold …” a cavalcade of bicycle-powered wheelchairs on a trek to Bug Light. The wheelchair passengers are enjoying sun on their faces, wind blowing their hair and a whooshing sensation as they roll along. The cyclists, the driving force, are skillful, powerful, dedicated, careful and smiling!
Most walkers and joggers wave and clap and receive nods and grins in return. So yes, daffodils and rainbows do indeed raise my spirits, but nothing can compare to the parade of cycle-powered wheelchairs.
Charlene Hagen
South Portland
