BATH – Madeline A. Turcotte, 83, of High Street passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

She was born in Bath on Sept. 11, 1939, a daughter of Leland F. and Cora B. (Robinson) Green. She graduated from Morse High School and was employed at the Bath Telephone Company. She married Charles J. Turcotte and was employed as a telephone operator at Bowdoin College in Brunswick for many years.

She enjoyed gardening, spending time at camp, going out to eat, snowmobiling and scootering with her husband and especially enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Turcotte on May 13, 2012.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine Mank and her husband Alton of Bath and Teresa Pinkham and her fiancé David Brewster of West Bath; one sister, Bernice Hassler of Barefoot Bay, Fla.; three grandchildren, Amanda Mank, Bridgette Mank and her husband Anthony Panek and Lindsay Anderson; one great-granddaughter, Hailey Anderson.

The family would like to thank CHANS Hospice and the Bath Fire Department for all their care.

There will be no services. Burial will be a Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.