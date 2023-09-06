TOPSHAM – Marian Louise Carter, 92, died Monday August 21, 2023.

She was born in Bath on August 14, 1931, a daughter of Perle and Carla Day. She married Harrold R. Carter, Sr. in 1953. Mr. Carter died Feb. 19, 2011.

Both she and her husband had worked for Midcoast Hospital, she in food services for almost 30 years. She was a busy bee, spending her personal time attending to her yard and keeping active with different odds and ends. She was a doting mother who loved her family.

She is survived by her son, Harold Carter Jr. of Topsham and her daughter, Betty Carter of Topsham.

Marian will be reunited in rest beside her husband in Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

