What do Henry Ford, the Wright brothers, the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia and a machine called “the boneshaker” have in common? They are all part of the story of bicycling in America, a story deeply enmeshed in the social, cultural and geographical history of this country in the last century and a half. During that time, bicycles have helped shape the nation’s roadways and communities, change the way Americans think about mobility, and fueled technological and industrial innovation.

This series will explore how the humble bicycle made it big in America and describe some of its contributions to American life.

The bicycle’s story begins in Germany, where an aristocrat and inventor named Karl Drais put two wheels on a frame and started promoting the idea of “horseless transportation.” His first publicity demonstration came in 1817 — decades before steam engines or rail travel, let alone automobiles. But those first bicycles, known as “velocipedes,” were impractical and expensive. Some were so unwieldy that only an acrobat could get on or off. This was a novelty, not a mass mobility moment.

Here is where the Americans enter the story. In 1876, Philadelphia hosted the Centennial International Exhibition, a full-blown world’s fair celebrating 100 years of American independence and looking forward to the next century of human progress. Albert A. Pope of Boston was one of the many thousands of attendees, and when he saw an English model for the new “penny-farthing” meant to be able to ride over 19th-century streets, his entrepreneurial instincts kicked in. Pope owned a factory for shoe parts, and soon after returning from Philadelphia, he repurposed his machines and acquired a sewing machine company to put the bicycle at the leading edge of the era of American mass production.

Henry Ford was one of many later industrialists to draw inspiration from the bicycle production at Pope’s Hartford factory. Like Ford, the Wright Brothers used their experience with bicycle mechanics to begin dreaming of flying machines. American bicycle production — using the most innovative techniques of the day, for which a number of influential patents were issued — soared to nearly 1 million per year by 1899. Not bad, considering that the population of the U.S. at the time was nearing 70 million.

This first bicycle boom came to America before the airplane, before the automobile, before any of the transportation infrastructure we take for granted today. The next chapter in the story is how the bicycle — aside from laying the mechanical groundwork for ever-faster horseless travel — helped shape our physical landscape at the same time that the question “Who gets to ride a bike?” would foreshadow the social transformations of the 20th century.

Andrew Hamilton is a member of the Brunswick Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

