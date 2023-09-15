The Gathering Place (TGP) is a unique community. Our guests are of all ages: older people living on Social Security or a pension, some just scraping by and some pretty comfortable; aging hippies; bold young men and women, school dropouts, college graduates, musicians, fishermen, veterans, retirees, artists, new Mainers, people traveling through, and people who’ve always lived in Maine, always lived in Brunswick.

Sometimes, they want to be warm in the winter or cool in the summer, or people who want a cup of coffee, a bagel, or a muffin — lonely people who want to walk into a place where they feel welcome.

Do they have problems or issues? Yes, they do. They have no housing, no job, no medical or dental care. Diagnosed and undiagnosed mental health problems, addictions to drugs prescribed or not, alcoholics, or just plain lonely. We see exhausted men and women working three jobs to care for their children and pay rent. We see those whose faces are covered with tears as they struggle with grief over the death of family and friends. We know the agony of broken relationships. We see people lining up when the daily delivery of donated sandwiches from The Rusty Lantern arrives in the morning. Many have not eaten since lunch the previous day. We see the fatigue of those who walk the streets all night because there is nowhere to lay their head that feels safe.

On the other hand, we know the delight of a small child running around the room and the joy in the faces of those who watch. We hear the pride in the voice that says, “I’ve been clean and sober for a week, 10 days, a month, or more.” We see those with nothing offering to help others. We hear the joy in “I got the job!” or “I’m in the program!” It is hard to imagine, but they are real people. Many are funny and smart. Some have fantastic ideas and some impressive accomplishments. They are interesting people and fascinating to talk with. What is so remarkable is how our guests manage to accept the disappointments and trials of life and to rejoice at the “good parts.” Their resilience is a shining example.

Most of our guests are, unfortunately, accustomed to disappointments. Life is far from easy for people who suffer from being poor, without work, or unable to live comfortable lives due to illness or chronic and disabling health problems. Their ability to bear such burdens is remarkable and an inspiration.

People experiencing homelessness, whether living at the shelter or in a tent, a car, or “couch surfing,” remain regulars among the guests at TGP. Homelessness doesn’t wait for good weather; it doesn’t wait for housing vouchers to be available or apartments or homes to rent. Society is judged by how we treat the most vulnerable among us. Do we look the other way when we see someone in need? How many of us have been in a challenging situation and unsure how to proceed? The Gathering Place provides that port in the storm.

Everybody is welcome at TGP. There is always a volunteer or staff person to greet our guests. We always have a live person answer the phone. Our role with guests, the role of every volunteer, is not just to do things for them but, even more importantly, to be with them. Not as experts, or as saints or helpers, but as companions, as fellow human beings. Offering respect and companionship is what TGP is all about. I invite you to join in our community, whether you have a free moment to volunteer or simply want to come enjoy a cup of coffee with us, please do.

Mary Connolly is executive director of The Gathering Place in Brunswick.

