Denison joins police

Brady Denison joined the Gorham Police Department Sept. 11 in a ceremony at the Public Safety Building.

Denison will be assigned to the midnight patrol division after attending the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s basic law enforcement training program and Gorham’s field training.

A 2022 graduate of UMaine Farmington with a degree in community health education, Denison has seven years of military experience and five months as an investigator for the Office of Child and Family Services at the state Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release from Chief Christopher Sanborn.

James Brockman’s statement

School Committee member James Brockman says his work on the committee “has been an inspiring and challenging experience.”

Elected in 2019, Brockman decided not to seek another term on the school board.

In a statement to the American Journal last week, Brockman said: “It has taught me a lot – about the way schools work, about the way education works and about myself. I’ve had the pleasure of working with a smart and engaged committee and a tireless administration. I’ve had the honor to support creative and passionate educators in the important work they do. And the absolute best part has been student presentations. Every time I see one, the students wildly exceed my expectations – which increase every time – with their knowledge, compassion and intelligence.”

There are no contested races this fall for three available seats on the School Committee. Chairperson Sarah Perkins is running again; member Nicole Hudson is not seeking re-election. Along with Perkins, Mia DeSanctis and Michelle Littlefield will be on the School Committee ballot. Nicole Yeo-Fisher is running for a one-year term to fill the vacancy left by Darryl Wright’s resignation last spring.

“I have done my very best,” Brockman said. “I have given what I can, and at least for now, it’s time for me to pass the baton. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and my hobbies. I’m also looking forward to supporting the Gorham schools in other ways. Between those members still on the Committee and those that are stepping up in November, I am confident that the schools are in good hands, and I am hopeful for the future.”

Fall brush disposal

Gorham Public Works Department, 80 Huston Road, will accept brush from residents between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays, Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

Commercial drop-off and stumps are not accepted. Bags of leaves and grass clippings should not be left at the facility.

For more information, call 222-4950.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 26, 1973, that a 2-day-old red Shorthorn bull calf was stolen from Ernest Lowell’s barn on Crockett Road. The calf was valued at $50.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 13 that the U.S. public debt was $32,959,505,153,577.02.

