Brewery, apartments the right fit for old Brunswick firehouse

We write in strong support of Moderation Brewing’s bid to transform the old fire station. Historic preservation, affordable housing units, a beer garden, solar power, a communal kitchen — this multi-use proposal is the way of the future. As Councilor King said, it checks all the boxes.

Yes, we need affordable housing. We also need to grow locally owned businesses that provide jobs, attract customers, and add vitality to downtown Brunswick. And we need to preserve the history and architectural character of our town.

This is clearly a case in which we should not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We feel fortunate that Brunswick natives Daughtry and Welsh are proposing this innovative and sensible venture.

Charlotte Agell and Peter Simmons,

Brunswick

International Day of Peace

Thank you, Brunswick Town Council, for unanimously supporting the proclamation recognizing Sept. 21 as the International Day of Peace. The Mayor of Westbook also issued such a proclamation last week. As a longtime advocate for peace, I am glad to see our town adopt this measure recognizing the importance of peace in our community.

Lynn Ellis,

Brunswick

