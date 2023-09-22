After 10 years of providing safe and secure homes for homeless teens, Housing Resources for Youth (HRY) is growing again.

HRY has named Antwane Mills as its new program director. As an experienced social worker, Mills will connect with HRY’s teen clients as well as current and future hosting families. He joins Executive Director Pam Gormley to work with schools in Bath, Brunswick, Topsham and, most recently, Auburn.

Every teen helped by HRY is unique, but many share similarities with Mikey, who was 7 years old when his mother ran off with a neighbor and abandoned Mikey. A guardian took him in. Life was going fairly well, until Mikey revealed to his guardian that he was transgender. She threw him out. He couch surfed, lived in a shelter for teens, and then on the streets — typical experiences for many homeless teens. A concerned school counselor realized what was wrong and contacted HRY, which placed Mikey with a family. Mikey is thriving and doing well in high school now.

Paul, another teen, was abused by his mother’s boyfriend, who took away Paul’s shoes so he couldn’t run away. Miserable, Paul left home — barefoot — in January and found an unlocked car to sleep in. He eventually found refuge in a tent, where he still lives, meagerly. HRY is desperately searching for a host family for Paul.

Homelessness has been on the rise, especially for teens. Like the examples above, most find themselves homeless because they have been abandoned, neglected, or abused by their parents or guardians. They connect with their counselors in school, who get in touch with HRY.

The greatest predictor of adult homelessness is not having a high school diploma. HRY’s program emphasizes completing high school. To date, 100% of HRY’s teens have completed high school and some have gone on to community college.

The phrase “it takes a village to raise a child” originates from an African proverb and conveys the message that it takes many people (“the village”) to provide a safe, healthy environment for children, where they are given the security they need to develop and flourish, and to be able to realize their hopes. HRY is always looking for potential host homes. If you have room in your heart and your home, contact HRY at housingresourcesforyouth@gmail.com or text them at (207) 751-8478.

HRY funding is all by private donations. If you would like to help HRY change the life of a local teen, reach out to them at HRY, PO Box 135, Topsham, ME, 04086.

Names were changed to protect the teens’ privacy.

Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community. Pam Gormley is executive director of Housing Resources for Youth.

