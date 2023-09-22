A good friend of mine named Ann, a woman with absolutely blasting enthusiasm — a woman for whom the glass is not half full but is gushing liquid out of the top and all over the world — asked me if I’d be interested in “going on the road” with her. I would read my poetry from my book “LC’s Take On Poetry” and she her memoirs from her upcoming book. I said “Sure!” and really sort of thought the proposal was just something Ann was fantasizing about, that it wouldn’t really happen. But I was intrigued. Except for one bad thing.

Stage fright. I have a terrible case of it. You know, the kind that sucks every drop of moisture from your tongue and throat leaving you standing in front of audiences saying, “Gahdi isldkanf mfff? Oh, snvieng agidnkel!” while you silently pray for a tornado.

But Ann, being Ann, got this thing up and running and since I’d said the “sure” word, I felt obligated to go through with it. Thus, on the morning of our first gig, I eagerly scanned the morning paper for tornadoes. None were due and in fact none had ever touched down where I live. I was doomed.

For weeks before our first reading (we rehearsed over and over and got the timing and performance nailed to the second,) I’d asked a lot of people how I could get through this stage fright thing without 1. fainting, 2. becoming completely speechless, 3. fainting, 4. weeping, 5. losing control of parts of me best kept private, 6. having a major panic attack and fainting, and 7. running out of the room in chattering terror. My friends and relatives gave me thoughtful and good advice on how to conquer this bugbear.

A number of them advised I concentrate on that old standard; imagine everyone in the audience as naked. I thought, well, that might be interesting, but you know, it might also be kind of distracting, especially if some in the audience had a network of scars in and around their torsos. I feared I might be overcome by tic-tac-toe urges.

And then another good friend advised that envisioning them all nude is maybe not such a good idea, “because,” she said, “at our age and theirs, seeing them naked could just gross you out so badly you might lose it and have to run off the stage.” That would leave the audience and me giggles I knew, but perhaps she’s right. All of us, both readers and audience, were quite well past the moist and sinewy hard-body days, so that day, after staring out at the people staring back at me, imagining them naked, starting to actually feel a little grossed as my woman pal had suggested I would, I shut my eyes briefly and when I opened them was relieved to see everyone fully dressed, but no tornado in sight.

A young relative who sings with a chorus sent me an email and advised me to “bend my knees, breathe slowly and forget it’s a performance, just do it for yourself and for fun.” Good advice. When I was standing before the audience that day, I hyperventilated because I breathed far too slowly, and then bent my knees far too much and sort of stumbled, but I recovered by grabbing onto a chair back and pretending I was just doing a little choreography for a poem entitled “Brussels Sprouts, Abhorrent or Toothsome?”

An older relative told me to ignore everyone in the audience except the one person who really was tuned in and turned on by my poetry reading. I found him instantly. He was in the front row, a nice-looking older man. He became my focus, my anchor. Grinning widely at me, he leaned way, way forward, concentrating hard on my every word. I was thrilled. Here was the man who would save me from my harrowing stage fright, who would keep me from shaking and stuttering. I made everyone else in the room vanish while I concentrated hard on this nice white-haired gentleman leaning so hard toward me, I feared he’d fall from his chair. Honestly, he was just zeroed in on me. Wonderful. I felt safe. He reacted so well to my words. Oh, I was happy.

At the end of the reading, Ann told me she was delighted at my performance and that I hadn’t looked terrified in the least. I mentioned that nice man and how devotedly he’d listened to me read, and how that had helped. She said “Oh sure! That was Ronnie. Deaf as a rock.”

And then, while Ann read her memoirs, another nice man concentrated on her. (Ann has no stage fright and just thrives on the spotlight. She is very good on stage.) However, she was obviously enormously flattered by this guy’s intense attention to her. He laughed delightedly at her memoirs, clapped inappropriately but with wild enthusiasm throughout her entire reading, and was clearly enjoying every single minute of her presentation.

At the end everyone gathered outside, and Ann thanked the attentive man, shook his hand and told him where our next reading would be.

“Oh,” he said, suddenly sobered. He paused. “This isn’t AA?”

LC Van Savage is a local writer.

