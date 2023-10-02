LISBON — Riley Hoyle and Melanie Simmons each scored goals to lift the Lisbon field hockey team over Telstar 2-0 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday.

Riley Hoyle had an assist for the Greyhounds (2-6-1), who snapped a five-game losing skid.

Telstar dropped to 1-10-0.

OAK HILL 2, BOOTHBAY 1: Madalyn Sikora scored her second goal of the game early in the fourth quarter to help lift the Raiders (4-5-1) n Wales.

Izzy Whitaker assisted on the game-winning goal. Emma Bourgoin provided an assist on Sikora’s first goal 50 seconds into the game.

Ariel Alamo scored from Lily Nein off a penalty corner with no time remaining in the first half for Boothbay (2-7).

Sierra Lane stopped 12 of 13 shots for Oak Hill, while Cass Amaral made 13 saves for Boothbay.

