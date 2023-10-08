Mid Coast-Parkview Health is offering several vaccine clinics for flu and COVID-19 shots in October and November. Both appointment-only and walk-in clinics will be available, and all clinics will take place at the Mid Coast Hospital campus, 81 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick.

The first two clinics are for patients 65 or older from 2-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 (appointment only), and Wednesday, Oct. 18 (walk-in). High-dose flu vaccine for those age 65 or older will be available at all clinics.

The rest if the clinics are for ages 5 or older:

• Oct. 23, 2-6 p.m. (appointment only).

• Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. (walk-in).

• Oct. 30, 2-6 p.m. (appointment only).

• Nov. 1, 2-6 p.m. (walk-in).

• Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (walk-in).

For a schedule of all MaineHealth vaccine clinic hours and to make an appointment, visit vaccine.mainehealth.org or call 373-2350. Patients are asked to bring proof of insurance if they have it, but no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay. For non-medical questions, call 373-6925. Medical questions should be directed to the patient’s health care provider.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: