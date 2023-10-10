RAYMOND – Vivian G. Lewis, 88, passed away on Oct. 4, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Vivian was born on July 8, 1935, in Lawrence, Mass. to Woodrow and Gertrude Miller.

A graduate of Lawrence High School, she went on to train as an x-ray technician at Lawrence General Hospital. She moved to Maine with her family in the late 1950s and continued her career at Bath Memorial Hospital.

Vivian married Donald R. Lewis on Oct. 2, 1960, and began raising their family in Bath. The family moved to Litchfield in 1970. Vivian and Don continued their parenting journey with Vivian dedicating her time to her children and working to find the best educational opportunities available for her youngest, Eric, who was born with Down Syndrome. Vivian was instrumental in having Eric participate in the Maine Special Olympic starting in the early 1970s continuing through his adult years. Throughout her life she enjoyed her family, the ocean, gardening, reading and a good cup of coffee!

She was predeceased in 2011 by her husband Donald R. Lewis.

Vivian is survived by her son, Eric Lewis of Raymond, her daughters Linda Heisler and husband, Mark of Scarborough, Donna Marcinuk and husband, Peter of Raymond; granddaughter, Bri Heisler of Boston, Mass., grandsons Nathan Marcinuk of Oxford and Jared Marcinuk and wife, Becca of Standish; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Grady Marcinuk; sister, Priscilla Davis of Waterville, sister-in-law, Kathy Inman and husband Joseph of Bath; along with several special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at St Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland and Compassus Hospice in Scarborough for their loving care of our mother.

A gathering to celebrate Vivian’s life will be held Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 to 4 p.m. at Fairlawn Golf Course and Country Club, 388 Empire Rd. Poland.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maine Special Olympics

at http://www.somaine.org

