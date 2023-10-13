Have you ever gone to an airport only to find that your plane has been delayed? By lots of hours? Of course you have. So have I. It’s kind of a Rite of Passage or something, I think, no pun. But at the risk of sounding a bit disingenuous I’ll confess here that unless I am in a frantic hurry to be somewhere, which I never am, I just love it when that happens.

And besides, I abhor the “hurry” word. Slow and slower is my dictum. Being delayed in an airport is like a gift, really, because one can legally spy and eavesdrop and never get caught at it. I’m really even happier when my plane has been delayed for a long time, as long as there’s a handy lady’s loo and a well stocked cafeteria not too far from where I’m sitting. Oh, and a fancy over-priced gift shop is nice, too.

Eavesdropping and staring is kind of an art form, at least in my world. The trick is to not let any other delayed passengers know you’re doing these things. Stealth is the operative word. Let’s talk about the fine art of staring first, only I think it’s more PC to call it “observing.” One way to stare without being caught is to figure out what you want to observe, put on some sunglasses and turn your head the opposite way from your mark, but let your eyes roll over to the object of your curiosity. They’ll never catch you at it, and if you desire to spy at night, wearing the shades after sunset is considered cool these days, so your subject won’t wonder why you have them on. Try it! It really works and you can keep it going for hours. Just don’t mix up the protocol by turning your head and eyes in the same direction of your quarry, or the jig is up. And there’s so much to stare at!

You can watch people endlessly and can take subtle notes if that’s your wont, although I do get it that taking notes with a pad and pen is about as outdated as the buggy-whip but I still do it. Watch these people — when we humans don’t know we’re being observed, we let down our guards and become free. And fascinating. We itch things we should not itch in public, we primp and twitch and wriggle and chat to ourselves and do little human things we probably should save for at-home.

Are you a skilled and great listener? Good, then this column is for you. To eavesdrop on people’s conversations, no sunglasses are needed for this sort of spying, but the protocol is similar. This time your prop has to be a book or magazine. You turn it to a page that has words that are of zero interest for you and you sort of hunch over it slightly and pretend you are really into it, that the periodical in your hands contains fascinating information. You know how to do it, right? You learned to do this in school so your teacher would think you were really studying. Thus, once your verbal prey has been locked in, you then you turn up your hearing aid to high if you use one, you focus, audio-wise, onto him, her, or onto one group nearby, and you pay close attention to the words.

Some of those casual conversations are fabulous stories, some boring, some informative, some fascinating, some unbelievable, some astonishing, many juicy if you get my drift, and all always interesting. The True Confessions ones are some of my faves, but again, you stay slightly hunched over that book or magazine, you pretend-read by making your eyeballs slide left and right, and don’t forget to occasionally turn a page. Oh and another thing; while you’re eavesdropping you’ll hear some outrageous stories, so be careful to not react in any way. No laughing; no gasping in horror; no face falling into your lap with boredom. Be vigilant. And in case you don’t already know where the word “eavesdropping” comes from, here it is and it’s quite obvious; an eavesdropper is described as someone who stands within the eavesdrop of a house (the width of ground around a house which receives rain water dripping from the eaves) in order to overhear a conversation inside. Doing it in airports? I guess they’d be called flyerdroppers. Or maybe traveldroppers. I’m not sure.

Airports are fabulous conglomerations and cross sections of the entire world, so lucky us when we get stuck in one for a few extra hours. Some passengers are dressed in the remarkable clothing of their countries. Some are dressed in such small amounts of clothing we either have to decide they are desperately poor or desperately overheated or desperate to display what they consider a splendid body that should be shared with the world. Back in my day we’d have been arrested for traveling in those tiny see-through trappings, but these days we have to allow people to express themselves and if we protest we are accused of being one of the “ists.” Racist, sexist, Victorianist, out-of-date-ist, etc.

Some of the people waiting for planes are eating food brought from home that you have never seen or even smelled before. Some are speaking languages you’ve never heard and are nothing like the Spanish or French you’d been taught in school. Some have hairdos and skin colors and eye shapes that are different and beautiful. Some are wearing jewelry from their own countries and it is nothing we’re used to seeing. Some Americans, so proud of their skin-art walk around the airports in mid-January in shorts and tank-tops, shivering. No sense in spending all that money and not showing off their tatts, right?

The sights in airports are so different that it “washes out our eyes” as the French like to say. We can learn so much from listening and watching, and once we get good at it, we never get caught doing it!And, by the way, did you think all these column ideas come from my own personal acuity? Well OK, most do but when I feel a little brain-fallow, I go to meet some new friends at a local airport. They have never failed me!

LC Van Savage is a Brunswick writer.

