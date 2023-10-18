Patten Free Library and the Bath Area Family YMCA are co-hosting a free lecture and book signing with Reza Jalali at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library’s Community Room. Jalali will share the saga of his own refugee experience, along with emblematic stories of more recent new Mainers.

Jalali is an author, educator and immigrant advocate, who served as executive director of the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center. He is profiled in “Making it in America: A Sourcebook on Eminent Ethnic Americans” and has been featured in National Public Radio’s acclaimed storytelling program, “The Moth Radio.”

As a member of Amnesty International USA Board of Directors, Jalali has led delegations to refugee camps in Turkey and Bosnia. In 1992, he visited the White House as part of a national delegation to discuss the plight of Kurdish refugees fleeing Iraq. He has taught at the University of Southern Maine and Bangor Theological Seminary.

His books include the award-winning children’s book, “Moon Watchers and Homesick Mosque and Other Stories.” Jalali also co-authored “New Mainers” and “Dear Maine.” His books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

This program will be presented live and on Zoom. For details, visit patten.lib.me.us/event/jalali/.

