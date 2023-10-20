LITCHFIELD – Leland Herbert Hopkins, 85, passed away on Oct. 10, 2023 at Bolster Heights in Auburn.

He was born in Bath on June 13, 1938, a son of Donald and Marjorie (Mitchell) Hopkins Sr. Leland attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1956. He attended Hyde Windless Apprentice School in Bath and worked there in the Machinist trade.

In 1961 he joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Leland was employed as a clerk at the post office in Bath for many years. He bought a home in Litchfield and resided there for 30-plus years. As he lived by himself, his daughter, Candace, spent the past few years caring for Leland.

Leland enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, reading, watching true crime TV shows and spending time outdoors.

He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Mae Hopkins; his parents Donald and Marjorie Hopkins; and one daughter, Susan M. Willette.

Leland is survived by one daughter, Candace L. Pinkham and her husband John; one brother, Donald B. Hopkins Jr. and his wife Alice of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Miranda Snowdon, Allison Barter and Juliette Lapointe; four great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Faith, Andrew and Landonl; one nephew and three nieces.

There will be no services. Burial will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Burial will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Togus VA Medical Center,

1 VA Ctr,

Augusta, ME 04330,

Attention Activities Fund