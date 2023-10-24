AUBURN – Frederick A. Frenz, of Topsham, died of cancer on Oct. 21, 2023.

Born in Brooklyn on Feb. 3, 1956, he spent his childhood a typical “city” kid: playing stickball, baseball, and softball, hanging out at his grandmother’s delicatessen, and helping take care of his younger siblings. Brooklyn neighborhoods can be as small town as Topsham, and shuttling his siblings around led him to meeting Andrea, the love of his life, at the ripe old age of 11.

After graduating from Brooklyn Tech High School, he attended City College, during which time he relentlessly proposed to Andrea until she finally caved upon graduating from Brooklyn College. Stubborn and determined doesn’t even begin to describe him.

We won’t say he bravely fought cancer; of course he was brave: he packed up his wife and two small kids and left Brooklyn for Maine in 1988, just to give them a life he didn’t have growing up. A naval architect by day, he spent his working years at Gibbs & Cox and eventually BIW, contributing to the stellar shipbuilding industry.

Things Fred loved, besides his wife, Andrea of 44 years and his children, Alison and Erik: Music (you’ll never meet a bigger Eric Clapton fan), sports (especially the Patriots), scaring the crap out of his children’s friends growing up (god forbid anyone sit in his chair), regaling anyone who would listen with stories about growing up in Brooklyn, and any procedural TV show you can possibly think of.

He leaves behind his wife, Andrea; and children Alison and Erik (Kate); along with his siblings Terri (Steve), Arthur (Bernadette), Cindy (Ray), Irene, and Helen (Gary), sisters and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his nephew Paul; and the 2023 Patriots’ season.

This wasn’t a battle with cancer, it was a slog through quicksand, as anyone who has experienced the pain, exhaustion, and limbo of cancer treatment can attest. But he did as much as he could until he just couldn’t anymore. It’s all we could have asked of him.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Fred’s life 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 26, 20223 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dean Snell Foundation (https://www.deansnell.org/), which provides financial assistance to those receiving treatment at New England Cancer Specialists, whom we cannot thank enough for their care and attention these last 2.5 years. We thank you for the gift of time with the man we loved so much. Donations can also be made to Androscoggin Hospice House (https://androscoggin.org/) who provided excellent love and care in his final days.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »