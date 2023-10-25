Grief can take a great many forms. It can be a wordless cry or a heavy silence. Grief is a human, sometimes ugly thing. It is uncomfortable and, in the course of our lives, unavoidable.

In the Jewish tradition, families who are grieving a loved one sit Shiva — removing themselves for a time from the public eye, to work through the more painful, earlier stages of grief in privacy, surrounded by other family and loved ones.

Incomprehensible acts of violence have gripped Israel and Palestine. Civilians — children, the elderly, everyday people — have become victims of monstrous acts. Others are struggling without electricity, running water and safe access to food and medical supplies. These are people who have no control over the actions of their government, never mind the actions of rogue terrorist groups. We are grieving the mass loss of life.

Many can’t help but draw parallels to historical acts of violence. People are understandably feeling anxious and afraid. But this fear is being allowed to fester, becoming hatred, intolerance and acts of inhumanity. After 9/11, there was a massive spike of Islamophobia. Over the past few years, antisemitism has been on the rise in our country. Now, we’re seeing an escalation of hate-fueled violence against both communities as a result of the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine. Parallels can be drawn to patterns we’ve seen repeated throughout history — these are warning signs, and we must take care to not repeat past mistakes.

At times it can feel like here in Maine, we’re not directly affected. But the world is much smaller than that. I say this as a mother who has watched both of my sons go through their Bar Mitzvahs, then later travel to Israel, and return with a greater appreciation for their tradition of faith and our shared humanity. So many of our friends and neighbors are touched by this violence in ways we may not be aware. Some people are sharing their grief, anger and anxiety freely, on social media and elsewhere. But some of us are grieving quietly, amongst ourselves, still not yet ready to put into words the heaviness we feel in our hearts.

Violence does not solve the real needs and desires of all of us: for community, to live our lives in harmony with others, to have enough to eat, to have meaningful work to do in our daily lives. What we are witnessing taking place is an affront to our own innate, shared desires as human beings.

It is not up to any of us to prescribe a solution to the latest horrific escalation of violence in a decades-long conflict. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing for us to do. We can start by taking a deep breath and acknowledging each other’s humanity. We are, all of us, complicated, complex, and imperfect beings. And we are all equally deserving of respect and compassion. We must do everything we can to mitigate spreading fear and violence in our own communities. We have a duty to ensure the places we gather are safe and welcoming. On an individual level, we need to do our best to show each other kindness and patience.

We all deserve and aspire to live in safety and peace. It is up to each of us, every day, to hold back the tide of hate. Here, at home, we can do that by showing each other love, even when we are struggling through the uglier side of grief.

Sen. Eloise Vitelli (D-Arrowsic), Majority Leader of the Maine Senate, represents Senate District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County, as well as Dresden.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: