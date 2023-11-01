My “no” vote on the $160 million consolidated school bond in Scarborough does not mean that I do not support the town’s schools. It simply means I believe we can do better.

The school board came up with a premium proposal, as one would expect. It was the Town Council’s job to review that proposal to make certain it met the needs of the broader community, including taxpayer affordability. But the council failed to question even a single dollar from the excessive proposal. Nor did it question the closing of our highly valued neighborhood schools.

Thus the proposal to build the most expensive municipally funded school in the state. It’s a proposal that would put an undue burden on many Scarborough taxpayers and eliminate the small schools that are town treasures. A “no” vote simply means we can do much better than the current proposal.

Steve Hanly

Scarborough

