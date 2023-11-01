Deaths by gun violence continue to ravage this country and now the epidemic has hit close to home. We mourn lost lives and ache for the victims’ friends and families. But we have lacked any real resolve to find ways to reduce the number of deaths. Why can’t we agree to set aside politics and find solutions?
We need new ideas and a new commitment. We should be able to work together, protecting rights and privileges as necessary while keeping in mind that it is fundamentally wrong to do nothing. Our communities need solutions, the sooner the better.
Anne Childs
West Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.