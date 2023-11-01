Deaths by gun violence continue to ravage this country and now the epidemic has hit close to home. We mourn lost lives and ache for the victims’ friends and families. But we have lacked any real resolve to find ways to reduce the number of deaths. Why can’t we agree to set aside politics and find solutions?

We need new ideas and a new commitment. We should be able to work together, protecting rights and privileges as necessary while keeping in mind that it is fundamentally wrong to do nothing. Our communities need solutions, the sooner the better.

Anne Childs

West Bath

