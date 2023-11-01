Now, gun-loving Mainers, we have our own big-time mass shooting. It was a long time coming, but it was coming. It’s time to roll out the thoughts and prayers, the call for more good guys with guns and the hollow arguments about Second Amendment rights, served up by the nation’s gun lobby. Or is this the slap in the face we needed to make an honest effort to address this problem?

Our elected “leaders” give us no reason to hope so. We can expect finger-pointing, packed public hearings, impassioned pleas for common-sense legislation – then nothing. We know the script too well.

So welcome to Maine, the way life really is.

Jeff Ham

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: