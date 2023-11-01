I want to commend Rep. Jared Golden for publicly changing his stance on the assault weapons ban. He did this not for any political issue, as many have claimed, but for a human issue, a much bigger picture.
We are so far beyond “thoughts and prayers.” I am hoping Golden’s action will spur other members of government to come to their senses and follow his lead before another massacre of innocent people happens.
Max Freeman
Scarborough
