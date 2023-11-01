GORHAM – Dianna Mae (Gipson) Talbot, 81, of Gorham, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023 at Gorham House.

She was born in Portland on June 24, 1942. The daughter of the late Lena Louise (Paro) Gipson and stepfather, George Gipson. She attended Portland schools.

Her family and her pets were the most important things in her life. She held a few jobs in her life. A few that she talked about the most were, Shaw’s Westgate, Barrows Greenhouse, and her favorite job, Gorham House. She worked for Gorham House for 25 years as their Dietary Aide in the Oxford unit. She loved all the residents as if they were family.

She was predeceased by her mother, Lena Gipson, stepfather, George Gipson; and her beloved husband of 60 years, James Talbot.

She is survived by her brother, Donald Brann of Lyman; daughter, Sherrie Talbot of Standish, son, Dennis Talbot and wife Donita of Standish; grandson, Joshua Talbot and wife Erin of Limington, granddaughter, Miryah Winslow and husband Nick of Sanford; and three great-grandchildren who loved her with all their heart, Cody Talbot and partner Kelsey, Aaron Talbot and Natalie Talbot all of Limington; and best friend, Marsha Gallant of Limington.

At the family’s request, there will be a celebration of life on Sunday Nov. 12 at The Old Robie School, 668 Gray Rd., Gorham, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name at

Gorham House

50 New Portland Rd.

Gorham, ME 04038; and

Compassus Hospice

163 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

