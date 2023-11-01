As soon as the World Series ends, the clock will start ticking on the first couple of decisions of the Craig Breslow administration in Boston.

Fortunately for Breslow, the Red Sox have a couple easy ones due five days after the conclusion of the postseason.

Unlike in previous years when the club has had tough calls to make on club options, this year’s decisions won’t cause Boston’s new chief baseball officer to lose any sleep. While Justin Turner’s contract situation is totally in the hands of the player, the Red Sox hold club options over two pitchers – righty Corey Kluber and lefty Joely Rodríguez – for 2024. Those options are certain to be declined, adding Kluber and Rodríguez to a group of Red Sox free agents to include Turner (assuming he opts out), starter James Paxton, outfielder Adam Duvall and infielder Adalberto Mondesí.

The calls on Kluber and Rodríguez should be simple. Neither pitcher gave the Red Sox much last season.

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner, signed a one-year, $10 million deal in December that also included an $11 million club option for 2024. If he pitched well, the Red Sox could have brought him back for a reasonable rate. But that did not happen. Kluber logged just 55 innings over 15 appearances (nine starts), posting a 7.04 ERA while allowing 69 hits and walking 21 batters. After being demoted to the bullpen in late May, he struggled in a mop-up relief role before hitting the injured list with shoulder inflammation on June 21.

It’s unclear if Kluber, who turns 38 in April, plans on pitching again in 2024. If he does, he’ll likely have to sign a minor-league deal (or major league deal with a low base salary). His future, however, is not in Boston.

Rodríguez was another failed free agent addition by ex-chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The veteran lefty signed a one-year, $2 million deal with a $4.25 million option for 2024. Rodríguez suffered an oblique strain during an outing in spring training then didn’t debut until May 17. He was tagged with eight earned runs in four innings over five games in May before hitting the injured list again with shoulder inflammation at the beginning of June. He returned right before the All-Star break, then in late July suffered a hip injury that ended his season.

When the World Series ends, the Red Sox will have some 40-man roster managing to do. They’ll have to add back anyone who’s on the 60-day injured list and is not a free agent (Wyatt Mills and Jarren Duran). The Sox currently have 44 players for 40 spots but will be down to 38 when Kluber, Rodríguez, Paxton, Duvall and Mondesí all hit free agency.

