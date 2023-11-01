Zach Kelly scored 10 minutes into overtime and top-seeded Yarmouth survived a strong challenge from No. 4 York, prevailing 1-0 in a Class B South boys’ soccer semifinal Wednesday night in Yarmouth.

Kelly scored out of a scrum after a free kick to lift the three-time reigning state champion Clippers (14-2) into the regional final next Wednesday at Deering High, against either Cape Elizabeth or Lincoln Academy.

York finished 9-6-1.

JOHN BAPST 3, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Jack Derosier, Garrett Fletcher and Ethan Marquis scored in the first half as the top-seeded Crusaders (14-1-1) beat the No. 4 Panthers (9-4-3) in a Class B North semifinal in Bangor.

Derosier opened the scoring exactly 20 minutes into the game. Fletcher and Marquis then struck just 1:25 apart as John Bapst advanced to the regional final next Wednesday at Hampden Academy against either Ellsworth or Winslow.

FOOTBALL

LEWISTON 34, EDWARD LITTLE 18: Joseph Dube rushed for three touchdowns, and the Blue Devils (4-5) clinched a spot in the Class A North playoffs by rallying past the rival Red Eddies (0-9) in Lewiston.

Edward Little built a 12-0 lead in the first half. Drew Smith returned a block punt for a touchdown midway through the first quarter, and Kade Masselli threw a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to Bennett DuBois, just moments after the duo connected for an 80-yard completion.

Dube began Lewiston’s comeback when he scored from the 3 with 1:01 left in the first half, cutting the Blue Devils’ deficit to 12-6.

A blocked punt by Lewiston set up a 38-yard touchdown run by Tafari Corson-James early in the third quarter. Blue Devils quarterback Jeffrey Randall rushed for the go-ahead conversion.

Dube then added an 18-yard TD run later in the third and a 2-yard run early in the fourth. The lead grew to 34-12 when Randall threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Ryker Paradis, before Edward Little answered with a 13-yard TD reception by DuBois.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

HERMON 6, PRESQUE ISLE 0: Natalie Tardie opened the scoring just 5:48 into the game with the first of her two goals, and Madison Stewart put in three straight goals early in the second half as the fourth-seeded Hawks (12-3-1) pulled away from the No. 9 Wildcats (9-8) in a Class B North semifinal in Hermon.

Brooke Gallop also scored for the defending regional champions. The Hawks will play either Medomak Valley or Ellsworth in the regional final next Wednesday at Hampden Academy.

