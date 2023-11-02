Poppy Lambert scored her second goal of the game 8:07 into overtime to give sixth-seeded Maine a 3-2 win over third-seeded New Hampshire in an America East field hockey quarterfinal Thursday afternoon in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Lambert’s winning goal came off a penalty corner and sent the Black Bears (8-11) to a semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday against No. 2 Albany.

Lambert opened the scoring in the first quarter. UNH’s Kathelijne Knuttel tied it in the final minute of the first.

Kate Richardson put Maine back in front with a breakaway goal early in the third, but UNH (12-7) forced overtime when Nicole Poulakis scored with 6:30 left in regulation.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, VSU CASTLETON 1: Brooke Carson scored her second goal of the game 2:08 into overtime to give the top-seeded Huskies (14-7) a Little East Conference semifinal victory over the fourth-seeded Spartans (11-8) in Gorham.

Carson tied the game in the third quarter after an early goal by Emily Harris gave Castleton a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies will host the championship game Saturday against Plymouth State or Keene State.

ENDICOTT 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Second-seeded Endicott scored a goal in each of the first three quarters and held off the No. 3 Nor’easters in a Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Abby Antonelli scored two goals and Tori Swanson added one for Endicott (15-4). Alexis DeMattia made two saves.

For UNE (8-11), Makena Valentine scored on a penalty stroke and goalie Dawn DeWeese-Moss made six saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE 2, VERMONT 1: Abby Kramer scored two goals, including the game-winner with 29 seconds remaining to lift the Black Bears (10-1-6) over the Catamounts (10-7-1) in an America East semifinal at Orono.

Kristina Kelly and Lara Kirkby each had an assist while Kira Kutzinski made four saves.

Lauren DeGroot scored for Vermont.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, UMASS-BOSTON 0: Riley Reitchel scored two goals and Mia Sargent added one as the Huskies (14-1-4) beat the Beacons (7-5-9) in a Little East semifinal at Gorham.

Eliza Roy and Catrione Gould each had an assist. Breanna Atwood finished with six saves.

