Please consider supporting Don Cushing for a position on Scarborough’s Town Council.

I met Don five years ago and believe he is the perfect person for this position. I’ve experienced Don’s professional and social skills first hand. Before his retirement, he was a CEO for a multi-location medical practice. I’d had a 15-year business relationship with the practice before he accepted the role. I witnessed him build a strong team of people who would jump off the highest bridge for him. Don is an avid listener who respects opinions and works methodically through challenges. He is dedicated and trustworthy. He will earn our trust and respect and demonstrate strong leadership.

I hope voters will get to know Don Cushing if they get the chance. He believes in finding ways to support the people he represents from education to moderate town growth, to affordable taxes, business development and much more.

Care Morneault

Scarborough

