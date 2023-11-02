Statements supporting Pine Tree Power have lacked some important detail regarding costs and profits of the proposed publicly owned utility.
The contention that the utility would not pay profits to anybody overlooks the fact that the company hired to manage the operations likely will be part of an out-of-state utility, which will expect to receive profits on its work, and those profits will not remain in Maine.
I will vote “No” on Question 3 because I believe that a vote should be postponed until the plans and details of its organization and operation have been developed and publicized.
James Harvie
Topsham
