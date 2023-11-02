Three red herrings in the arguments against Pine Tree Power:

Risk: With CMP rated one of the poorest deliverers of electricity in the country, the risk is that service would improve.

Cost: If a $13.5 billion price tag is such a big number, why isn’t CMP falling all over itself to accept it, not spending millions to defeat Question 3? Because profits leave the state.

Operations: The plan needs to be decided. Many laws are passed not fully fleshed out, details are decided by rule-making and similar principles will apply here.

As Maine reduces its carbon footprint, electricity delivery becomes increasingly important. We shouldn’t trust the future of Maine’s electricity delivery to a foreign company when we can control our own destiny. If we vote down Question 3 and continue to receive some of the worst electricity delivery service in the nation while sending profits overseas, we will be getting what we deserve.

Steve Heinz

Cumberland Foreside

