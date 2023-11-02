I submit that the candidate who best meets the critical tests for Portland mayor is Andrew Zarro. He knows housing leads the list of our city’s needs. Zarro has policy ideas for promoting real housing beyond emergency shelters.

His positive and collaborative work with the current council has earned him the endorsement of the current mayor. As a councilor, he has pressed for efficient, sustainable, long-term policies that will make government more efficient and our city more prepared for the changed future we will be facing. He’s also been a business owner; unlike other candidates, he understands the real-world issues with economic development in the city.

If you’ve heard him speak, you know how articulate, engaging and responsive he is. Moreover, he has the youthful vigor to pursue what he understands needs to be done. Please join me in backing Andrew Zarro first for mayor.

Peter Monro

Portland

