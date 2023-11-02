Portland voters need to make some serious decisions about public safety and real solutions this November. The city’s “hands off” approach to homeless encampments is not working. We need someone who will listen to residents and businesses. For those who live in District 4, that candidate is Sam Cady.
A physician at Maine Eye Center, Sam witnessed the Bayside Trail encampment become a threat to both the inhabitants and his staff this past spring and summer. Sam was encouraged by many to run for City Council and his desire to help and be part of the solution is his motivation.
To those who want a safer Portland, where one can walk or bike the Portland trail system and be protected by city ordinances and enforcement, we need a more moderate approach. Sam Cady is that voice of reason and moderation.
Carl King
Portland
