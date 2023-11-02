There is one word that says it all about Mark Dion: balance. He recognizes the needs of the unhoused and the demands of public safety; the need to welcome refugees within the financial and other limits that constrain the city of Portland; the need to build affordable housing while maintaining the character of our neighborhoods; and, among all these competing objectives, the need to limit tax increases so that the city’s homeowners can afford to live here.

He doesn’t promise more than the city can afford and deliver.

He’s got my vote.

Dan Amory

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: