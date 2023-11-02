It’s been seven weeks since Patriots rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte saw game action.

That streak should end Sunday.

With Kendrick Bourne lost for the season to a torn ACL and DeVante Parker still sidelined by a concussion, it’s expected Boutte will be active against the Commanders. The sixth-round rookie out of LSU has been a healthy scratch since Week 1, when he earned four targets but didn’t catch a pass.

Boutte failed to drag a second foot inbounds on his last target, a fourth-down incompletion deep inside Eagles territory that effectively sealed a 25-20 loss.

“(O’Brien) kind of preached to us about us having to step up,” Boutte said Thursday. “You know, being out since the first week, coming in with huge expectations, (I) just approach this week harder than ever.”

Boutte said he’s maintained his confidence in practice. Entering the 2022 college season, he was a projected first-round pick, but injuries and concerns over his willingness to be coached caused his draft stock to fall. Boutte also tested poorly at the NFL combine, but made the Patriots’ roster outright after a strong preseason.

Since then, Boutte has fallen behind players like practice-squad alum Jalen Reagor and fellow rookie Demario Douglas on the depth chart. He’s also swapped places with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, whom he played over at the end of the season opener.

“It’s been difficult, you know, coming from college playing every game to the NFL and playing Week 1. Unfortunately things happened the way they did, but it’s part of the game and it’s just a learning experience,” Boutte said. “It’s been seven weeks, now my name’s being called. So (I) just gotta step up.”

The 21-year-old sounds ready to remind outsiders of his talents Sunday, after learning one thing about himself from the last two months on the bench.

“Even though things (are) not going my way, (I was) just being there for my teammates,” Boutte said. “Going to games, supporting them, showing them that even when things aren’t on me, I’m still able to be there for them.”

JETS: Offensive tackle Duane Brown returned to practice and was a full participant, beginning the 21-day window for him to be activated from the injured reserve list.

Brown, 38, has been sidelined the past five games with a hip injury and a shoulder ailment. It’s uncertain if he’ll be ready to play in the Jets’ game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his impending return will be a big boost to an offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries.

Brown started the first two games at left tackle after having surgery in the offseason to repair a torn left rotator cuff, which he played through last season. He gradually returned to practice during training camp but acknowledged he was “a bit ambitious in my recovery time to get back.”

BROWNS: Quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced for the second straight day and signs point to him starting Sunday against Arizona after missing most of the past month with a right shoulder injury.

Watson was the first Cleveland quarterback to take reps in passing drills, an indication the Browns (4-3) are preparing him to face the Cardinals (1-7).

His passes were tight, on target and thrown with similar velocity to what he displayed in Wednesday’s workout, which was indoors. Watson looked just as good outside during a 20-minute period open to media members.

BEARS: Defensive lineman Andrew Billings signed a two-year contract extension through 2025.

General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement the team was “excited to be able to keep Andrew in Chicago.”

Poles cited Billings’ professionalism, dependability and toughness as attributes they want in the organization.

BILLS: Buffalo bulked up its injury-depleted defensive front by signing veteran tackle Linval Joseph.

The Bills made room on their roster by placing underperforming cornerback Kaiir Elam on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. It’s unclear when Elam was hurt; he was inactive in Buffalo’s last game. The 2022 first-round draft pick will miss a minimum of four games.

Joseph, 35, has been out of football since becoming a free agent in March after finishing last season with Philadelphia. He started all eight regular-season and three playoff games, including the Super Bowl, which the Eagles lost to Kansas City.

