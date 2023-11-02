GORHAM – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda M. Pellerin, 74, of Gorham, who departed this life early Saturday morning on Oct. 21, 2023 in Portland.

She was born in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 26, 1949, a daughter of Wilfrid and Gloria (Proulx) Pellerin.

Linda was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1967. She graduated from the University of Maine in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and earned a master’s degree in nursing in 1978 from Boston College. Further, in 1987 Linda received her Oncology Certified Nurse Certification.

Linda’s caring and generous nature led her to pursue a career in nursing. She began at Hitchcock Memorial Hospital, now part of Dartmouth – Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. She followed with a 33-year career with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass., retiring in 2012 as a Clinical Nurse Specialist in charge of nursing education. Linda had strong leadership skills and was a valued and dedicated employee. Linda forged many treasured lifelong friendships with coworkers and patients during her working career. She cherished and spoke highly of these relationships even up to her last days. Her lifelong friends Bonnie, Terry and Pat were very dear to her.

Linda was a homebody who enjoyed quilting, knitting and reading. She was always up for a competitive game of cribbage or cards. Middle Range Pond was her favorite place to relax. She loved to travel, and had many adventurous road trips while visiting every state in the U.S. She also had the good fortune of traveling to both Scotland and Italy.

She will be sadly missed by her sister, Donna Bouchard and husband John, nephew Josh, nieces Katie and Emily, great-nephew Nico; as well as her cousins. Linda also loved her cats, as they were a very important part of her life.

A small graveside gathering will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin, N.H. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

