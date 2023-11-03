Every other ad on TV says vote “no” on Pine Tree Power, Question 3. They are well made, with messages that draw us in and make us afraid. They are everywhere. Convincing. Confusing.

However, when I stopped to think about it, I realized that the “no” side was spending a literal fortune on media. Who has that kind of money? Corporations and billionaires. I know that neither acts in my interests.

What these ads don’t tell us is that the utilities make multi-million-dollar profits each year. Or that they are outspending the “yes” side by about 32 to 1. Or that, for the companies, profit is the most important thing.

Bill McKibben tells the truth and has our collective best interest at heart. When he visited Portland, he told us that Question 3 was the most important ballot in the entire country for “climate democracy.” Maine is at the forefront and we know that people are more important than profit. Vote “yes” on 3.

Louise Tate

Portland

